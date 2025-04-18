The GOP’s Harvard alumni side with Trump

Some Republican Harvard University alumni in Congress would be just fine with the IRS revoking their alma mater’s tax-exempt status.

“If Harvard continues refusing to create a safe environment for their Jewish students, I fully support their tax-exempt status being revoked,” House Foreign Affairs Chair Brian Mast, R-Fla., told Semafor.

A spokesperson for GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik said the New York member supports a potential attempt by the Trump administration to rescind the school’s tax-exempt status, after the Education Department announced it would freeze $2.2 billion in grants to Harvard.

Democrats who went to the school are calling the latest escalation unlawful. “President Trump’s attempt to revoke Harvard’s tax-exempt status is yet another dangerous power grab by an administration dead set on weaponizing the federal government to force Americans to bend to its will,” Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., told Semafor.