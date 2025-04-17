US, European officials meet to revive stalled ceasefire efforts

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff met French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian officials for talks Thursday on ending the war in Ukraine.

A French official said the talks were “positive and constructive” and will be followed by further negotiations in London next week.

Witkoff — who last week met Russian leader Vladimir Putin — has increasingly voiced support for the Kremlin’s demands to secure a ceasefire in Ukraine, indicating the growing gulf between European calls for US support and bolstered security guarantees and Washington’s priorities for negotiations.

Rubio also spoke with his Russian counterpart after the talks, stressing that the US has now presented the framework of a peace deal to all parties, a State Department spokesperson said.