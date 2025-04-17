Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

India’s Gandhis accused of money laundering

J.D. Capelouto
J.D. Capelouto
Apr 17, 2025, 6:37am EDT
South Asia
Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.
Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Indian authorities accused two top opposition figures of money laundering, paving the way for criminal charges against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s most prominent opponents.

Authorities alleged that the Congress Party’s leader Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia, the former party president, formed a shell company to illegally buy assets belonging to a newspaper publisher. They have denied wrongdoing, and a Congress spokesperson accused Modi of employing “the politics of vendetta and intimidation.”

Modi has been previously accused of cracking down on opponents: His political nemesis in Delhi was arrested last year on corruption charges.

AD

Rahul Gandhi, a member of India’s most dominant political dynasty, wasn’t seen as a threat to Modi until an unexpected comeback in last year’s national elections.

AD
AD