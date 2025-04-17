Events Newsletters
ECB cuts rates to 2.25% as trade war threatens growth

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
Updated Apr 17, 2025, 10:37am EDT
The European Central Bank headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany
Jana Rodenbusch/Reuters
The News

The European Central Bank cut its benchmark interest rate to 2.25% Thursday, as it moved to shore up economic growth in the face of a transatlantic trade war.

The quarter percentage point cut is in line with economists’ expectations, with at least two more cuts likely this year.

The outlook for growth has deteriorated owing to rising trade tensions,” the ECB said in a statement, adding that services inflation had “eased markedly over recent months” and overall inflation would likely settle at around 2% “on a sustained basis.”

By contrast, the US Federal Reserve chair yesterday warned that the conditions that lead to stagflation — high inflation and slow growth — could imperil the US economy.

A chart showing central bank rates of major economies
