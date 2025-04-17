Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Astronomers discover strongest hint yet of extraterrestrial life

Tom Chivers
Tom Chivers
Apr 17, 2025, 7:38am EDT
Earth from the view of the International Space Station.
Flickr Creative Commons/NASA
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Scientists have detected the strongest hint so far of extraterrestrial life.

The James Webb Space Telescope looked at light coming through the atmosphere of the planet K2-18b, 124 light years away, and found the presence of large amounts of dimethyl sulfide, a molecule that on Earth is only made by life, especially marine algae.

Earlier observations of K2-18b had found water vapor, carbon dioxide, and methane, all of which are associated with life.

There are many ways this could turn out to be false — some as-yet-unknown geological process that creates the molecule, or a simple measurement error — but if further observations confirm the finding, it raises the possibility of a water world teeming with, at the very least, microbial life.

AD
AD