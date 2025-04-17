Astronomers discover strongest hint yet of extraterrestrial life

Scientists have detected the strongest hint so far of extraterrestrial life.

The James Webb Space Telescope looked at light coming through the atmosphere of the planet K2-18b, 124 light years away, and found the presence of large amounts of dimethyl sulfide, a molecule that on Earth is only made by life, especially marine algae.

Earlier observations of K2-18b had found water vapor, carbon dioxide, and methane, all of which are associated with life.

There are many ways this could turn out to be false — some as-yet-unknown geological process that creates the molecule, or a simple measurement error — but if further observations confirm the finding, it raises the possibility of a water world teeming with, at the very least, microbial life.