US should not delink from China: Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Wednesday that the U.S. should avoid decoupling entirely from China, and focus instead on limiting Beijing’s access to key technology such as advanced AI equipment.

“We don’t want to delink ourselves economically,” Raimondo said at the Semafor World Economy Summit in Washington. “That would be a bad thing ... even from China.”

“If stuff is readily available around the world, I don’t want to prevent U.S. companies from selling that to China,” she said, noting that U.S. companies continue to sell billions of dollars worth of semiconductors to China.

AD

In key sectors, however, Raimondo stressed the need to cut off China’s supply. “If it’s our crown jewels, our most sophisticated AI, most sophisticated chips, most sophisticated chip equipment? No, that is national security. I don’t care how much revenue you have to give up, you’re not allowed to sell that to China.”