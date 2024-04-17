UN agencies criticize Israel on multiple fronts

United Nations agencies launched multiple critiques of Israel over its response to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks. U.N. officials variously said Israel must do more to deliver aid to Gaza, called for the country to stop supporting West Bank settler attacks, and accused Israel of blocking efforts to collect evidence from victims of Hamas’ assault.

“We’re dealing with this dance where we do one step forward, two steps backward, or two steps forward, one step backward, which leaves us basically always at the same point,” said Andrea De Domenico, head of the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the occupied Palestinian territory.