UK smoking ban moves a step closer

The U.K. moved a step closer to a smoking ban for younger generations after a bill to make tobacco sales for people born after 2009 illegal cleared a first parliamentary vote.

The landmark ban, first proposed by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last year, would bar people who are currently 15-years-old or younger from ever buying cigarettes. It has faced pushback from many members of the Conservative Party but been supported by the opposition Labour Party, which is expected to win the next general election, along with health experts.