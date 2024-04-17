UK Chancellor says he replaced Downing Street carpet after flea problem

U.K. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt confirmed former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ account of Downing Street’s flea problem detailed in her new book.

Truss said in her book, Ten Years to Save the West, that she ”spent several weeks itching" after moving into the apartment previously occupied by her predecessor Boris Johnson, and blamed his dog for the infestation, the BBC reported.

Speaking at the Semafor World Economy Summit Wednesday, Hunt — the current occupant of the apartment — said that he replaced all the carpets “at my own expense — vast expense because it had to be a security-cleared company that did it.”

“I’m pleased to say that the Hunt family has not had the flea problem,” Hunt said.