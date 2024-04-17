Semafor World Economy Summit: EU Trade Commissioner is “worried” about Trump:

EU Trade Commissioner, Valdis Dombrovskis:

On Donald Trump: “There are elements that make us worried,” based on Trump’s “past statements and track record,” including his position on Ukraine and his history of launching “several trade conflicts.”

On EU’s relationship with China: “It’s a very complex relationship. We, in some elements, see China as a cooperation partner, in some it’s an economic competitor. In some, it’s also a strategic rival.”

AD

He said of the most important elements shaping the EU’s views of Beijing is “China’s positioning concerning Russia’s war against Ukraine,“ adding that China is providing components and other elements to Moscow to help sustain it’s war against Ukraine.

On Chinese competition and the EU’s anti-subsidy probe:

“We are open to the competition from abroad. But this competition must be fair.”

Germany Finance Minister Christian Lindner:

On months of slow economic growth in the country: “Given the circumstances, I think we have shown resilience.” He said the German economy is facing a “hangover,” and needs to mobilize its labor market and reduce bureaucratic red tape.“ He blamed the European Commission, saying, “Much of the red tape is not introduced by the federal German government but by the European Commission.”



Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency executive director, Brandon Wales:

On Chinese hacking: China is using hacking to burrow into the U.S.‘s critical infrastructure, learn the infrastructure, and prepare for future attack and cause “societal panic” inside the U.S. “The sky is the limit” when it comes to Chinese hacking intentions and capabilities.