Nigeria’s government is targeting a 60% jump in revenues — finance minister

Nigeria’s government is targeting a 60% increase in revenues this year in order to keep debt at sustainable levels and relieve widespread hardship, the country’s finance minister told Semafor Africa.

Wale Edun, speaking at Semafor’s World Economy Summit in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, said the number was “very much a stretch target” but one that Africa’s biggest economy needs to reduce its fiscal deficit from around 6.1% of GDP to 3.8%.

Edun said the government is working to increase oil production to at least 2 million barrels per day (bpd). Oil production was 1.47 million bpd in 2023 against the government’s target of 1.69 million bpd, the regulator said.

AD

Increasing oil production is “the lowest hanging fruit” for growing Nigeria’s revenues, Edun said. The 2 million bpd target includes tapping into condensates, a form of oil obtained from natural gas whose output is not restricted by OPEC quotas for member states.

While it is typically Africa’s largest crude oil producer, Nigeria’s ability to gain foreign exchange from increasing oil prices has been hampered in recent years by theft and the sabotage of pipelines. Edun said the government had already had some success in addressing these problems.

Nigeria’s government also aims to boost revenues through “greater efficiency in collecting taxes and other fees and charges that the government has a right to impose.” He said the government was using digital technology to improve tax collection.