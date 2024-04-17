Intel CEO: We can beat TSMC on chips

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said the company will be able to beat Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) on producing semiconductor chips.

TSMC is the world’s largest chipmaker, manufacturing roughly 90% of the world’s advanced chips, but rebuilding Intel’s manufacturing capabilities and becoming a “foundry” for chip production has been a priority for Gelsinger. Intel designs almost half of the world’s chips, he said.

Speaking at the Semafor World Economy Summit, Gelsinger said TSMC has “done an extraordinary job,” adding Intel “helped create some of the technologies.”

“We made bad strategic decisions a decade ago, and they took on some of those technologies, [and] became a foundry for the world.”

But TSMC succeeded only with extraordinary support from Taiwan; Gelsinger said the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act could similarly boost domestic chip manufacturing, doubling production by the end of the decade. Washington recently gave grants worth billions to Intel, TSMC, and Samsung to make chips in the U.S.

Gelsinger brought one of Intel’s new Gaudi 3 AI accelerator chips to the Semafor World Economy Summit, calling it “the best AI PC chip available today. ... All of your PCs in the future should become AI-enabled.”