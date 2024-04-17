EU trade commissioner ‘worried’ about potential second Trump term

The European Union trade commissioner said the bloc is “worried” about how Donald Trump could impact trade and the conflict in Ukraine if he wins a second term in the White House.

Speaking at the Semafor 2024 World Economy Summit on Wednesday, Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis mentioned Trump’s “past statements and track record,” including his position on Ukraine and his history of launching “several trade conflicts.”

“There are elements that make us worried,” based on Trump’s “past statements and track record,” including his position on Ukraine and his history of launching “several trade conflicts.”

AD

“His announcements for the future are equally concerning, also in the area of trade,” Dombrovskis said. “So, yes, there are elements which make us worried.”

Dombrovskis also said the EU was closely watching the U.S. discussion over Ukraine aid, saying that a “lack of determination” for aid “is giving ideas to autocratic regimes around the world.”