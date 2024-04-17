US Dept. of Transportation watchdog is auditing the FAA’s oversight of Boeing

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg confirmed Wednesday that the department’s watchdog is looking into the Federal Aviation Administration’s oversight of Boeing’s manufacturing of 737s and 787s.

“It’s very healthy for the [Inspector General] to be constantly auditing everything that happens across the DOT,” Buttigieg said at the Semafor World Economy Summit. “Obviously, when something is in the news, they’re going to take a closer look the same way we’re taking a closer look at Boeing.”

The FAA has long been criticized for reportedly giving in to Boeing’s demands of relaxing some safety requirements and allowing the company to conduct its own inspections.

The embattled plane maker has been plagued by a series of safety incidents — including a midair panel blowout during an Alaska Airlines flight earlier this year — resulting in a wide-scale shakeup at the firm. It ousted the head of its 737 Max program in February, and its CEO Dave Calhoun is stepping down by the end of the year.