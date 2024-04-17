US congressman compares Netanyahu’s coalition to Republican party

When asked about concerns of escalation in the Middle East after Israel said it would respond to Iran’s direct attack, Hoyer said, “Any rational human being is concerned about a conflagration in the Middle East, which will spill over and and involve the United States and other nations as well, as did the actions of the other night.”

Addressing whether he would vote to support House Speaker Mike Johnson if hard-right Republicans brought a motion to vacate, Hoyer declined to comment, but added that the House needs “stability.”

The congressman also noted U.S. President Joe Biden’s problem convincing voters that the economy is strong: “People say ‘Oh, you give me these statistics and well, that’s great, the GDP is great, but by the way, the eggs that I’m buying are much more expensive than last week.’”

“We are also challenged by the fact that in light of these statistics, people who ought to know better are saying this economy is terrible, the Biden economy is terrible — that’s baloney,” he said.