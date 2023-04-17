Death toll mounts in Sudan, with more than 180 people killed in conflict: UN

Days of fighting between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the country's paramilitary group, and the Sudanese Army, have left more than 5 million people in the northeast African country stranded at home without water or electricity, while hospitals struggle with mounting casualties.

Fighting first broke out on the morning of April 15, when each side accused the other of shooting first.

On Monday, the European Union's ambassador to Sudan was assaulted in his home in Khartoum, according to Joseph Borrell, the bloc's top diplomat. He called the attack a "gross violation of the Vienna Convention".

"Security of diplomatic premises and staff is a primary responsibility of Sudanese authorities and an obligation under international law," he wrote.

Volker Perthes, the United Nations envoy to Sudan, said Monday that gunmen have been targeting and destroying offices of U.N. aid agencies, including the World Food Program, Unicef, and the United Nations Development Program ––making it nearly impossible for agencies to carry out relief operations.

More than a third of the population in the northeast African country faces acute hunger. Last year, the World Food Program declared that Sudan was experiencing its worst famine in four decades.