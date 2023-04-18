India’s top court will hear final arguments in landmark case to legalize same-sex marriage

Dang said that he and Chakraborty began to spearhead the petition after they both contracted COVID-19 and realized just how little rights they had as couple without legal recognition of their relationship.

"If somebody were to pass away one fine day without any warning, the other partner has no rights," he said. "Perhaps not even the right to carry out the funeral of your better half.”

Utkarsh Saxena, one of the lawyers arguing for recognition and who is also one of the petitioners alongside his partner Ananya Kotia, told Semafor that queer relationships and identity have long been represented in Indian society and religious scriptures, but it was British colonial rule that enacted many anti-gay laws and built a homophobic culture. That legacy, however, appears to be changing.

"This is still a continuous process of decolonization and we're only reclaiming our original sort of heritage and civilizational roots on this," Saxena said.

India has several different laws that codify marriage rights for people of different faiths, but the petitioners plan to primarily focus on the Special Marriage Act of 1954 which sets up the civil marriage process, Saxena said. Their arguments are centered on proving that these secular statutes should be applicable regardless of gender or sexual orientation, he added.

"It's not just about accommodating our understanding of it today, but also preparing the laws for future changes on this," he said.

But his petition is going a step further by asking that certain provisions of the marriage act change so that access to same-sex marriage is also ensured.

Saxena pointed to a "notice and objections" clause which mandates that photos of a couple who apply for a marriage license be publicly posted, which then gives the public 30 days to submit any objection to the marriage.

"These are precisely the communities that need privacy, and don't need that kind of public scrutiny and exposure," he said. He said that their petition also seeks the "legal architecture to be modified so that vulnerable communities don't face any kind of threats if they choose to get married."