FBI arrests two people tied to Chinese police outpost in New York

The FBI has arrested two men suspected of conspiring to act as agents of China from a police outpost operating out of Manhattan's Chinatown.

Lu Jianwang, 61, and Chen Jinping, 59, were identified as suspects in an ongoing investigation by the FBI and U.S. attorney's office in Brooklyn investigating the Chinese police station. It is one of more than 100 known to exist worldwide that has been accused by multiple governments of conducting surveillance operations without diplomatic approval.

An additional 34 officers of China's national police force (MPS) were charged with conducting a massive surveillance campaign that used social media to "harass and threaten Chinese dissidents, amplified divisions among Americans, and undermined confidence in our democratic process," prosecutors said. The defendants are largely in China or elsewhere in Asia.

The FBI's David Sundberg said the arrests showed that the DOJ would hold accountable "authoritarian state actors who seek to threaten the integrity of American public discourse and the right to free expression that underpins our nation's values."