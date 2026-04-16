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War sends Africa debt costs spiraling

Apr 16, 2026, 6:30pm EDT
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A woman walks by a long row of flags at the IMF building during the 2026 annual IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 16, 2026.
Ken Cedeno/Reuters

The Iran war is raising debt costs for African countries, sparking warnings that some economies could default as interest rates soar.

Several nations on the continent are only just recovering from a post-pandemic shock that sent debt burdens soaring, and inflationary pressures set off by the war in the Middle East now risk unfurling that progress.

The IMF this week forecast that economic growth will cool throughout the region in 2026, further compounding challenges: Citi’s chief Africa economist said Malawi, Mozambique, and Senegal could all default on their debts in the next two years.

The space countries have to weather this crisis is severely limited,” one expert told Bloomberg.

Chart showing African debt service as share of exports and primary income
Jeronimo Gonzalez
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