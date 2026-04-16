US oil producers open to ideas for more production, Burgum says

US Interior Secretary Doug Burgum on Thursday said US oil and gas companies are open to some ideas, on a temporary basis, to help cut red tape and ultimately produce more oil.

Speaking at Semafor World Economy in Washington, DC, Burgum disclosed that he and Energy Secretary Chris Wright spent about 45 minutes with energy executives discussing ways in which they could produce more oil as pressures mount over fuel costs.

“They’re all leaning in because they’re getting a price signal that ‘hey, there’s a time to invest,’” Burgum said. A White House spokesperson previously told Politico that “since day one, the president has called on companies to ‘DRILL, BABY, DRILL.’”

Oil prices have topped $100 a barrel and the market has seen volatility as the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz continues following unsuccessful peace talks between the US and Iran.