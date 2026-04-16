Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Follow our complete coverage

Twitch CEO says its edge over YouTube, TikTok comes from ‘community’

Cory Schouten
Cory Schouten
Apr 16, 2026, 4:28pm EDT
Semafor World Economy
Dan Clancy, Twitch CEO, at Semafor World Economy 2026.
Lexi Critchett/Semafor
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy said Thursday he doesn’t worry about competitors like YouTube and TikTok that are vying to challenge the dominance of the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform.

It comes down to a sense of community, Clancy said at Semafor World Economy in Washington, DC. Twitch measures engagement in hours, not seconds, he said, and isn’t always enticing its users to “go somewhere else” by swiping up or clicking on a related video.

Clancy said some competitors’ version of “community” is users sniping at each other in comments; while Twitch has trolls too, he said they are less likely to stick around for a long stream where viewers know and connect with each other.

“A lot of people talk about community in the online world, but I actually don’t think they use it right, because community is having a sense of belonging, and you get that by shared experiences,” Clancy said.

AD
Title icon

Know More

Clancy said it’s important for Twitch to allow people from multiple perspectives to express themselves, such as controversial left-wing political commentator Hasan Piker, who has faced multiple temporary bans for violating rules on inflammatory speech.

Clancy said conservative users also have faced complaints on the platform.

“One of the things that kind of works well on Twitch is if you don’t like what someone’s saying, then don’t go and listen to them,” he said. “And then it’s not in your face at all.”

AD
AD