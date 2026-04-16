Trump’s brand of ‘personal’ corruption will start subsiding after midterms: Ian Bremmer

The US is the “principal driver of geopolitical uncertainty” globally, but some of President Donald Trump’s most destabilizing foreign policy tendencies will subside after this year’s midterms, a top geopolitical risk consultant said Thursday.

Ian Bremmer, president of Eurasia Group, said at Semafor World Economy that “structural corruption” in the US is not new, but Trump has enabled and worsened a type of “personal” corruption. However, this brand of corruption “will go away in three years,” starting after the November midterm elections, Bremmer predicted.

“Trump is putting his own best interest, and his family’s interests, and his inner circle’s interest above those of the country,” he argued. “Some of that is vainglorious. Like, ‘I want Greenland.’”