The hottest new Chinese travel trend: car factory tours

Car factories are the trendy new destination for family outings in China, as parents look to give their kids a front-row view of the country’s high-tech manufacturing boom.

Brands including Xiaomi, NIO, Xpeng, and Volkswagen all offer tours, showing off automation and production lines, a Chinese business publication reported.

The visits are so popular — some tickets are given out on a lottery basis — that it’s created a scalper market in which families pay a premium for access.

It reflects a parenting culture among some middle-class Chinese families in which they hunt for “niche and intellectually rigorous” activities for their kids, the Baiguan newsletter wrote: “Factory floors are becoming [the] new classrooms.”