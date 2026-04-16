Sen. Susan Collins ‘very likely’ to vote against further Iran war authorization

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said Thursday that she believes the US war in Iran will need congressional authorization once it hits a 60-day mark that past legislation established for military conflicts — and she doesn’t think she’d vote for it.

“It is very likely that I would vote not to authorize further hostilities,” Collins said at Semafor World Economy in Washington, DC.

Democrats are hammering Collins, who is facing a tough reelection campaign this year, for her March vote against a resolution that aimed to restrain US President Donald Trump’s authority for Iran. Collins said she “always wanted this operation to be brief but successful.”

“I have said from the very beginning that if the military hostilities in Iran continue to that 60th day, then I believe the War Powers Act is implemented, and the president would need congressional authorization to continue the war in Iran,” Collins said.

She also described “another red line”: deploying ground troops in Iran, “except in extraordinary circumstances” like the recent US rescue operations for two downed airmen. She said that such a move would also require congressional authorization.

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Other Republican senators who spoke at Semafor World Economy, including Sens. James Lankford, R-Okla, and Todd Young, R-Ind., described the 1973 war-powers legislation as a significant date for Congress.

The US began striking Iran on Feb. 28 this year, meaning the 60-day threshold arrives April 29.