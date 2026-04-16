Republican senator hopes Trump stays ‘neutral’ in heated Texas primary

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., the former head of the campaign arm of Senate Republicans, said Thursday that he’d like US President Donald Trump to hold off endorsing either of the party’s candidates in the fiery Texas Senate race.

“I think the best-case scenario right now is for the president to stay neutral,” Daines said at Semafor World Economy in Washington, DC. “I’d be surprised if the president will weigh in on that race. And staying neutral, frankly, would be a good thing at the moment.”

In Texas, Sen. John Cornyn is fending off a strong primary challenge from MAGA-aligned state Attorney General Ken Paxton. They are facing off in a head-to-head runoff in May after neither candidate took an outright majority in the first primary vote. Trump teased a potential endorsement in the race but has so far avoided weighing in.

National Republicans like Daines argue that Paxton, who was indicted on securities fraud charges in 2015, is a risky bet in a midterm elections landscape expected to favor Democrats.

AD

“In Texas, John Cornyn’s the guy. We need John Cornyn to win that primary,” Daines said Thursday.

Democrats have already rallied behind their candidate in the race, state Sen. James Talarico.