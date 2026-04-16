JetBlue CEO is asking passengers to say nice things to flight attendants, pilots

JetBlue’s new “Make a Crew Member’s Day” customer survey solicits compliments only, the airline’s CEO said Thursday.

The survey results are shared with crew members, and any negative feedback is withheld, Joanna Geraghty said at Semafor World Economy in Washington, DC.

“It has emojis of our crew members, and you can fill out a compliment to our crew members if you had a great experience,” she said. “Because who doesn’t like to feel good that they’ve done something special?”

While competitors can match amenities like screens, leather seats, and Wifi, crew interaction is the company’s primary differentiator, she said, and the survey reinforces to the crew “what matters most to customers and where they have the biggest impact.”

As travelers face higher prices owing to rising jet fuel costs and also contend with flight delays, one way airlines can gain an edge with customers is by treating them well, Geraghty argued.

“You’ll get criticized for poor value or not being on time. You won’t get compliments for that, but you will get compliments for how you’re treated on a flight.”