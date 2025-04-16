Events Newsletters
US, China hold different playbooks for trade negotiations

J.D. Capelouto
Apr 16, 2025, 2:12pm EDT
North America
Chinese President Xi Jinping
Vincent Thian/Pool via Reuters
The News

The US and China appear to have diverging playbooks for tariff negotiations as their escalating trade war threatens to upend the global economy.

Beijing indicated it was open to talks with Washington, but wants US President Donald Trump to first show “respect” and address China’s concerns over sanctions and Taiwan, Bloomberg reported.

Trump, meanwhile, plans to use negotiations to pressure US trading partners to isolate China’s economy, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Trump is meeting Japanese trade officials Wednesday, as he aims to quickly seal a spate of agreements.

But it could prove difficult to ask “the same trading partners we pissed off to help us triangulate a common foe,” Fox Business’ Charlie Gasparino said.

