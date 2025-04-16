Events Newsletters
UK court rules equality law defines a woman based on biological sex

Madeleine Wright
Madeleine Wright
Apr 16, 2025, 10:10am EDT
UK Supreme Court’s
Maja Smiejkowska
The News

The UK Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the legal definition of a woman under the country’s equality laws is based on biological sex, a decision that comes amid intense public debate over women and trans people’s rights.

The unanimous decision means that trans women do not fall within the definition of a woman under the 2010 Equality Act. The court stressed that trans people still have legal protections under the Act, and that the ruling was not a victory for one side over the other.

While the judgement clarified a disputed piece of law, the BBC wrote, the implications for government policy, as well as the real-world implications, remain unclear, adding that the issue could “move out of the legal arena and back into the political one.”

