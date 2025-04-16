Cameroonian migrants fear for their safety after Trump ends US protected status

Cameroonian migrants in the US who face deportation after President Donald Trump terminated their protected status told Semafor they feared for their lives due to ongoing conflict in the central African country.

On Friday the US Department of Homeland Security said it was ending the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program for an estimated 7,900 Cameroonians from June amid a sweeping immigration crackdown.

Tensions in Cameroon’s minority Anglophone regions have resulted in more than 638,000 people being internally displaced and left at least 1.7 million others in need of humanitarian aid, according to a 2024 Human Rights Watch report. One Cameroonian migrant, who said he fled to the US in December 2022 after his father was murdered, told Semafor he fears for his safety if he was forced back: “President Trump knows there’s war in the Anglophone regions but he wants to deport us.”

A DHS spokesperson was not immediately available for comment

“[President Trump is] forcibly returning people to violence, human rights violations, and a humanitarian crisis in Cameroon that continues to place its citizens at severe risk,” said Gustavo Torres, executive director of CASA, a Maryland-based migrant advocacy group. “Cameroon clearly meets the statutory basis for the redesignation of TPS.”

Another Cameroonian migrant, who spoke to Semafor on condition of anonymity, urged the US government to help resolve the crisis in Cameroon before sending Cameroonians back. He said that he decided not to return to the country when he traveled to the US with a visitor visa in 2022 because he faced repeated police harassment in his hometown of Bamenda, one of the southwestern cities affected by the war.

“Police always accused me of manufacturing local weapons for Anglophone fighters,” the former welding technician said. He said some welders in the town fabricated arms for the separatists.