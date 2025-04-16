Peru jails ex-president over corruption scandal

Peru jailed a former president for accepting bribes from a Brazilian construction firm, the latest senior politician to be felled by a continent-wide corruption scandal.

Ollanta Humala, who led Peru from 2011 to 2016, was found guilty of accepting illicit campaign funds from Odebrecht, which has admitted to handing out bribes for years across Latin America.

Humala is the second former Peruvian leader to be jailed over the scandal, known as Operation Car Wash or Lava Jato, but the controversy centered on Brazil, upending the political careers of current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and his protege Dilma Rousseff, and helping drive anti-establishment anger that propelled the nationalist Jair Bolsonaro to office.