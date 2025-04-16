Netanyahu faces growing backlash over decision to restart Gaza war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing growing backlash over his decision to restart the war in Gaza.

A two-month ceasefire was expected to be renewed in March, but Israel instead began a new assault. Last week, 1,000 military reservists signed a petition calling for a deal with Hamas, but despite a furious response from Netanyahu’s government, “the floodgates had… opened,” The Washington Post reported: 10,000 people have now backed the call, including hundreds of former senior police officials, while the families of many hostages still held in Gaza have dismissed the government’s aim of achieving total victory as “a fantasy.”

Petitioners want hostages taken on Oct. 7, 2023 released, even in exchange for a complete military withdrawal from Gaza.