Europe braces for long Ukraine war, despite Trump assurance on peace talks

The European Union is preparing for Russia’s war with Ukraine to persist for at least several months, despite Washington’s insistence that talks with Kyiv and Moscow will soon bear fruit.

The bloc is expected to publish a roadmap for reducing reliance on Russian fossil fuels in the next few weeks, Bloomberg reported, and for extending its sanctions on Moscow beyond the summer.

US President Donald Trump’s special envoy said Tuesday that Moscow was open to a “permanent peace,” but Kyiv appears to share European skepticism: Recent Russian attacks on the Ukrainian city of Sumy showed that Moscow “remains focused on continuing the war,” Ukraine’s president said.