Trump says tariffs will boost US manufacturers, but many are not so sure

US President Donald Trump has cast his aggressive trade policy as a boon for American manufacturers, but many aren’t sold.

Beyond a handful of high-profile examples of major investments, some of which were already planned, economists are skeptical of Trump’s theory that hiked tariffs on imports will trigger an American manufacturing resurgence.

AD

Those companies that do maintain manufacturing footprints in the US, meanwhile, have warned of budget cuts and layoffs. And international orders have already started to slow: China on Tuesday reportedly ordered its airlines to halt shipments of Boeing planes, dealing a blow to America’s biggest exporter.