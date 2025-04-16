Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

China beats GDP forecasts but tariffs loom large

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
Apr 16, 2025, 6:29am EDT
Electronic board shows China’s first-quarter GDP in Shanghai, China
Go Nakamura/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

China reported stronger-than-expected economic growth but warned of stark challenges ahead.

The world’s second-largest economy grew at an annualized rate of 5.4% in the first quarter, offering authorities a buffer in their efforts to reach their target of 5% growth for the year, ING’s chief China economist noted.

However, massive US tariffs and pressing domestic issues, including elevated unemployment, falling prices, and a heavy debt burden, may force Beijing to roll out further monetary or fiscal stimulus: A Chinese statistics agency official said the “more complex and severe” trade picture would put a “certain pressure” on the economy.

In a sign that China still holds some hope of negotiating with Washington, the country appointed a new trade envoy Wednesday.

A chart showing China’s quarterly GDP growth, year-on-year
AD
AD