Kenya arrests two teenagers for suspected ant smuggling

Two Belgian teenagers were arrested in Kenya for suspected ant smuggling.

The pair were found in possession of 5,000 ants, including several Messor cephalotes, a large East African ant which can sell for tens or hundreds of dollars each: Authorities valued the haul at $7,000.

Wildlife smuggling is a major industry, but while most of the focus is on animals — such as tortoises, pangolins, or rhinos — or parts thereof, sold for pets or for use in traditional Chinese medicine, the Kenyan Wildlife Service said there is a growing trend away “from iconic large mammals to lesser-known yet ecologically critical species” such as ants, which also have the advantage of being significantly easier to smuggle than the African elephant.