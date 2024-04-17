Threats against Johnson play into Democrats’ hands, some Republicans worry

As the right-wing rebellion against House Speaker Mike Johnson grew slightly louder on Tuesday, so too did the groans from Republicans worried that hardliners were once again dooming their party to a cycle of self-sabotage.

“Every time that they do this, it actually strengthens the Democrats’ hands,” said Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., referring to the latest threats against Johnson’s job. “It makes the legislation less conservative, which is not what they want. Apparently some of my party are not happy getting 90% of what they want, they’d rather have 0% of what they want.”

Johnson is facing new blowback as he tees up votes on a long-stalled national security security package — including separate bills providing military aid to Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan. On Tuesday, Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., said he would co-sponsor Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene’s motion to vacate the speaker’s chair, and urged Johnson to resign at a closed-door conference meeting.

The threat from Greene and Massie is raising the possibility that Democrats will need to step in and save Johnson’s job — possibly giving them leverage on policy at a critical moment.

“The right flank almost daily risk undercutting the conservative goals that they’re after,” Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., told Semafor, adding that the debate about tactics wasn’t simply a fight between conservatives and moderates. “If anybody over there wants to count themselves as more conservative than me, then let’s take a look at points on the board.”

Tillis added that hardliners’ strategy amounted to “winning battles but losing the war.”