The gap between the world’s richest and poorest countries is widening

Half of the world’s 75 poorest countries are facing a widening income gap with wealthier nations for the first time this century, the World Bank said in a report Monday.

The gap between the richest and the poorest nations has grown over the last five years. ”We see a very serious structural regression, a reversal in the world ... that’s why we are ringing the alarm bells here,” Ayhan Kose, deputy chief economist for the World Bank told Reuters.

One out of three of the poorest countries are worse off now than they were before the pandemic, and with low investment and high inflation rates, economic growth is expected to remain sluggish over the coming years.