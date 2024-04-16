German chancellor doesn’t rock the boat in China visit

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met Chinese Leader Xi Jinping on Tuesday, during a three-day visit to China where he pressed the country on unfair business practices that have flooded Europe with cheap Chinese green tech, stymying competition.

Scholz urged Xi to grant German firms equal access to the Chinese market to ensure fair trade practices, Reuters reported. Xi doubled down on his protectionist views of Chinese exports and tariff-free entryway into foreign markets, claiming Chinese business is helping mitigate the global climate crisis.

“China’s exports of electric vehicles, lithium batteries and photovoltaic products have not only enriched global supply and alleviated inflationary pressure, but also contributed greatly to the response to climate change and green and low-carbon transformation,” Xi told Scholz.

The two leaders also discussed the war in Ukraine, with Scholz reportedly urging Xi to take a more forceful approach against Moscow.

Observers say that Scholz’s meeting with Xi is largely symbolic, with Scholz seeming to bow to Chinese pressure on economic links and security concerns knowing that Germany is incredibly dependent on Chinese business and cannot distance itself too far from China.