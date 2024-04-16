Europe, US divided over support for Ukraine’s strikes on Russian oil

Repeated Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries inside Russia have drawn contrasting reactions from the United States and Europe, with Washington calling for a halt to the attacks while a host of European leaders have largely accepted Kyiv’s right to defend itself.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris called on Volodymyr Zelenskyy to stop the attacks in March, The Washington Post reported, while U.S. officials warned in hearings last week that the attacks risk destabilizing oil prices and could violate international law, amid concern about strikes on civilian targets.

By contrast, European officials have expressed few qualms about Ukraine’s strike campaign on Russian energy infrastructure, which has seen more than a dozen oil refineries targeted and is estimated to have disrupted at least 10% of Russia’s refinery capacity.

Officials from at least eight European countries have refrained from condemning the strikes in public statements or interviews with Semafor, with responses ranging from active encouragement to a cautious acceptance of Ukraine’s efforts to disrupt Russia’s oil industry.

With Russia carrying out a sustained assault on energy infrastructure that destroyed Kyiv’s largest power plant earlier in April, “Ukrainians have the right to do the same,” Estonia’s Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur told reporters last week.

“Estonia has always supported decreasing Russian oil and gas revenues,” Estonia’s Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna told Semafor, noting that strikes on legitimate targets in Russia could serve that purpose.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Russia has been forced to respond to Ukraine’s attacks on oil refineries by launching strikes on Ukrainian energy sites. Moscow started targeting Ukrainian energy facilities more than a year before Kyiv launched its campaign on Russian soil.