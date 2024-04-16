China knowingly funds deadly US fentanyl crisis, House panel says

China is knowingly funding and fueling the United States’ fentanyl crisis to profit from the deadly opioid epidemic, according to a report published Tuesday that details a months-long investigation by the House Select Committee on China.

The Chinese Communist Party “directly subsidizes” the manufacture and export of fentanyl materials through tax rebates, gives money to companies openly trafficking these materials, and tips off drug traffickers when the U.S. government seeks to investigate them.

“The Chinese Communist Party is telling us that it wants more fentanyl entering our country,” Chairman Mike Gallagher, R-Wisc., said in opening remarks at a hearing on the report. “It wants the societal chaos and devastation that has resulted from this epidemic. And yes, it wants more dead Americans.”

The committee recommended that the U.S. strengthen sanctions against those involved in the fentanyl trade “in an aggressive and coordinated manner” and close regulatory and enforcement gaps that Beijing exploits.