AI startup Tome restructures to focus on paying customers, lays off staff

Startup Tome, which launched in 2022 with a buzzy generative AI presentation tool, is restructuring the company to focus on its paying customers who generate revenue: Sales teams that use its product to create customized decks in a fraction of their usual timeframe.

The overhaul will mean laying off about 20% of its 59 employees, including members of the consumer go-to-market team and product developers, who paid more attention to users who used Tome products for free. They will be replaced with an enterprise sales staff to target potential new clients, as well as developers focused on business-to-business software products, Tome Co-founder and CEO Keith Peiris told Semafor in an exclusive interview.

“I think the real business is identifying those couple thousand sales and marketing leaders using the product and then selling them something really sophisticated for their whole company,” Peiris said.

The change highlights how the business models of the AI boom differ from the Web 2.0 era, when eyeballs and advertising were the two most important metrics of success. Tome, whose founders come from Meta, originally envisioned the product as a tool that attracted professionals and consumers. Its 20 million users, most of whom don’t pay, have created “Tomes” for a wide variety of purposes, from dinner party invitations, to post-surgery medical instructions, to startup pitch decks.

But the company noticed recently that sales organizations were willing to pay for added features. With its latest focus, Tome has been rolling out new capabilities specific to the sales industry, going beyond just the visual and into the content of sales pitches with tasks like research and customer personalization.

For instance, Tome is working on an AI tool that can scrape U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings for valuable information that could be useful in sales pitches to public companies. It also connects to Salesforce data and can mine internal sales call transcripts with past customers.

Peiris consulted on the change with one of the company’s early backers, former PayPal executive and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, who advised Tome that a more narrow focus, at least in the short term, could help the company generate revenue while also leaving intact the possibility of broader ambitions. “It could very well be that you go back to ‘it’s the decision making persuasion tool for everybody’ at some X time down the road,” Hoffman told Semafor. “But this is the way you get there by being amazing for these people.”

Hoffman said he went through something similar at LinkedIn, when the company originally focused on individuals but the real customers turned out to be companies. “It increases my view of the likelihood and odds of success, because you start with something that is focused and intense, do really well at it, and then depending on how well you succeeded, you can broaden out from that,” he said.

Peiris said these new features and the more bespoke nature of the business required different skill sets than those belonging to the more consumer-focused product developers Tome initially hired.

“I grew up with the Facebooks and Instagrams of the world, and the way that we build products there is a little bit different,” Peiris said. The new focus will require software that’s “going to be a lot more information-processing oriented versus aesthetic oriented,” he said. “So we’re going to be sadly parting ways with a talented product management team and rebuilding that from scratch.”