Spotify will drop paywall for Gimlet podcasts

Staff at the podcast studio Gimlet staff have been told in recent weeks that Spotify plans to drop its subscription wall around some of the studio’s shows.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Spotify confirmed that it would begin changing exclusivity rules for certain Gimlet shows in the coming months.

“Given our position as the leading global podcast platform, we are expanding our windowing strategies to increase the audiences and ad sales potential of our shows," the spokesperson said. "In this case, we’re pursuing broad distribution for some of our original podcasts like Science Vs. This will be done on a case by case basis and over time.”