Trump Kennedy Center will be ‘great living memorial’ to Kennedy again, former chairman Rubenstein says

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Carlyle Group co-founder David Rubenstein said Wednesday that the Trump Kennedy Center will be a “great living memorial” again for the late US President John F. Kennedy after planned refurbishments, but pushed back on US President Donald Trump’s recent claim that the arts venue was dilapidated.
“I didn’t think it was in bad shape myself ... I didn’t see anything that was really that terrible,” Rubenstein said at Semafor World Economy in Washington, DC. “Any building that’s 70 years old is going to have some issues. But on the whole … I didn’t think that the building was falling apart and I think people enjoyed it.”
Rubenstein was chairman of the previously named Kennedy Center in Washington for 15 years before Trump removed him from the position last year. In December, the venue was renamed the Trump Kennedy Center.
Earlier this year, Trump said the building was in “bad condition, both financially and structurally.” And in March, the board named by Trump voted to close the arts center for a two-year renovation.
Separately, Rubenstein told Semafor World Economy that immigrants now believe more in the American dream than less-affluent, native-born Americans. “People who are born in the lower socioeconomic classes in this country are increasingly not believing in the American dream,” he said.
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Rubenstein’s time in the spotlight includes hosting The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations on PBS and Bloomberg TV alongside regular public speeches and panel appearances. He also owns the Baltimore Orioles baseball team and invests in Semafor.
His most recent book, Inside the Owner’s Box, exploring power and leadership in sports, was published in September.
At Semafor World Economy in 2025, Rubenstein said Trump’s aggressive responses to public criticism amount to an “effective tool” for silencing business leaders who disagree with his economic policies.
David Rubenstein is an investor in Semafor.