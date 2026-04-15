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Sudan hunger crisis deepens as war enters fourth year

Apr 15, 2026, 7:14am EDT
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A hungry child in Sudan.
Thomas Mukoya/File Photo/Reuters

Millions of people across Sudan are surviving on just one meal a day, and the war in the Middle East threatens to aggravate the hunger crisis.

The Sudanese civil war, which enters its third year on Wednesday, has already pushed millions of people into food insecurity, sparking the first famine declaration anywhere in the world in years.

The conflict in the Middle East — which accounted for around a third of the world’s fertilizer supply before the start of hostilities there — is now compounding the toll, putting many more at risk. “We no longer ask what we will eat. We ask who will eat,” one person in North Darfur told the Norwegian Refugee Council.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
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