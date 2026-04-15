Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Pancreatic cancer drug doubles median survival time

Apr 15, 2026, 6:35pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Cancer patient undergoes tests
Jim Bourg/Reuters

A new pancreatic cancer drug doubled median survival time, a significant, if imperfect, advance against a stubborn disease.

While most cancers’ treatment has improved, pancreatic cancer remains intractable.

Most patients die within months of diagnosis. Daraxonrasib boosted survival from six months to 13, meaningful against a disease where progress is usually measured in weeks. But it suggests that RAS-inhibitor drugs, which target mutations driving tumor growth, could be effective — there was skepticism they would ever work — and it may offer some patients real hope where previously there was little.

One former US senator diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer told The New York Times that daraxonrasib shrank his tumor 76%, albeit with “crazy” side effects, including a painful, bloody facial rash.

Tom Chivers
AD