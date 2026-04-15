Nigeria, Morocco plan transcontinental gas pipeline

An intergovernmental agreement between Nigeria and Morocco for a $25 billion gas pipeline is due to be signed this year, according to the head of Morocco’s hydrocarbons and mining agency.
The project, known as the African Atlantic Gas Pipeline, will run for 6,900 kilometers (4,200 miles) on a hybrid offshore-onshore route.
With a maximum capacity of 30 billion cubic meters, it will supply Morocco and carry exports to Europe, an agency representative told Reuters, with gas from the initial phases — connecting Morocco to gas fields in Mauritania and Senegal — expected in 2031.
Later stages will link Ghana to Côte d’Ivoire, with a final segment connecting Ghana to Nigeria’s gas fields. Funding details have not yet been finalized.