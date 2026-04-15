Nigeria, Morocco plan transcontinental gas pipeline

An intergovernmental agreement between Nigeria and Morocco for a $25 billion gas pipeline is due to be signed this year, according to the head of Morocco’s hydrocarbons and mining ​agency.

The project, known as the African ‌Atlantic Gas Pipeline, will run for 6,900 kilometers (4,200 miles) on a hybrid offshore-onshore route.

With a maximum capacity of 30 billion cubic meters, it will supply Morocco and carry exports to ​Europe, an agency representative told Reuters, with gas from the initial phases — connecting Morocco to gas fields in Mauritania and Senegal — expected in 2031.

Later stages will link Ghana to Côte d’Ivoire, with a final ​segment connecting Ghana to ​Nigeria’s gas fields. Funding details have not yet been finalized.