Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

New EU rules spark airport delays

Apr 15, 2026, 6:36pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
People walk at Terminal 1 during a strike of Cockpit, the union representing Lufthansa pilots, at Frankfurt Airport, Germany
Frank Simon/Reuters

European airports are reporting hourslong delays after a new EU-wide border regime was introduced.

The Entry/Exit System came into full effect Friday: Travelers from non-EU countries must register their personal information and biometrics the first time they enter the bloc.

But it has been hampered by technical and staffing issues, the Financial Times reported, with passengers in 15 countries waiting up to three hours at security.

It comes at a bad time for the global air industry.

US airports are still struggling with security delays due to the ongoing partial government shutdown, and European carriers are bracing for jet fuel shortages as a result of the Iran war.

Tom Chivers
AD