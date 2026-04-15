New EU rules spark airport delays

European airports are reporting hourslong delays after a new EU-wide border regime was introduced.

The Entry/Exit System came into full effect Friday: Travelers from non-EU countries must register their personal information and biometrics the first time they enter the bloc.

But it has been hampered by technical and staffing issues, the Financial Times reported, with passengers in 15 countries waiting up to three hours at security.

It comes at a bad time for the global air industry.

US airports are still struggling with security delays due to the ongoing partial government shutdown, and European carriers are bracing for jet fuel shortages as a result of the Iran war.