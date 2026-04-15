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Kalshi CEO says the prediction-market firm is ‘launching a portal for parents’

Colin Campbell
Colin Campbell
Updated Apr 15, 2026, 1:33pm EDT
Semafor World Economy
Tarek Mansour, Kalshi CEO, at Semafor World Economy 2026.
Lexi Critchett/Semafor
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Tarek Mansour, the co-founder and CEO of the prediction-market firm Kalshi, said Wednesday that his company is taking new steps to keep minors from using its platform.

Mansour, speaking at Semafor World Economy in Washington, DC, said Kalshi is tackling one strategy children employ for getting around its age restrictions — using a parent’s ID — by launching a parent portal.

“We are launching a portal for parents to basically submit their identification, even if they don’t want to be users of Kalshi, to see if someone is using it. Because then they can see if their children are using their ID and police it,” he said.

He added that there would also be AI tools to see if a Kalshi user’s selfie looks like the person whose ID was used to set up the account.

“We are also adding selfies to accounts, where you can basically look at the face of a person, and it can tell you obviously if this person is not the actual parent that’s 50 years old. But there’s a lot more to do,” he said.

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Mansour further said Kalshi will build an option for friends and family members to monitor each others’ bets.

We are “launching this kind of notion of family accounts where people can track each others’ activity,” he said.

“How do we kind of create a sort of accountability structure amongst friends and families for people to be like, ‘Hey, you might be doing a little too much here,’” he continued. “We want this to be a tool for good, not a tool for excessive behaviors.”

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