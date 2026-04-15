Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Follow our complete coverage

Telehealth CEOs say consumerization of health care was long overdue

Apr 15, 2026, 5:04pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
GoodRx CEO Wendy Barnes and Ro CEO Zach Reitano at Semafor World Economy 2026.
Lexi Critchett/Semafor

Telehealth companies that offer GLP-1 drugs rewrote the playbook on how consumers obtain the once-pricey medications, health platform leaders said at Semafor World Economy in Washington, DC.

“Because the majority of the population wanted them, providers wanted them for people… that put a tremendous amount of pressure. And the result was pharma went direct,” Ro CEO Zach Reitano said on Wednesday.

What followed was the removal of middlemen, and the list-to-net gap — the difference between a drug’s list price and the net price manufacturers receive after rebates and discounts — magically disappearing after decades of people fighting to remove it, he argued.

Direct-to-consumer access is exactly what the health care industry needed, said Wendy Barnes, CEO of GoodRx. “I think the consumerization of health care has long been overdue,” she said. “And I think the idea that digital platforms such as Ro and GoodRx, that allow the consumer to choose where they get their medications is imperative — as opposed to a directed network, not being able to choose the pharmacy that you want.”

The success of GLP-1 drugs, shown by the demand they’ve driven, is also “really highlighting all of the fundamental flaws in our health care system,” Reitano said.

Lizeth Beltran
AD
AD