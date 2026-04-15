Global fans should be able to visit US for World Cup, FIFA president says

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said Wednesday that some of the travel bans and stricter rules that the Trump administration has put in place should not affect the ability of fans to travel to the US to watch the World Cup.

“We already obtained that there is a quicker path to obtain a visa for many fans, and that works actually quite well,” Infantino said in response to a question at Semafor World Economy in Washington, DC.

In November, the Trump administration said it would give priority visa appointments to fans who have tickets to the World Cup — within six to eight weeks of applying.

Infantino reiterated that despite the ongoing geopolitical tensions, the Iranian national team will play its matches in the US as planned.

“I hope and probably everyone hopes that the situation by then will be calm and that there will be a peace, or at least some sort of peace,” Infantino said. “I believe that we need competitions, events that bring people together from all over the world to unite people.”

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Still, concerns are overshadowing the World Cup over the Trump administration’s visa and immigration policies. Top managers at FIFA have discussed having Infantino directly ask Trump for a moratorium on ICE raids during the World Cup this summer, The Athletic reported this week.